Schoeneweiss, PhD., Donald F
Jul 27, 1929 - Oct 4, 2019
Dr. Schoeneweiss was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Crestview Junior High School and Columbus North High School, where he was a member of the Marching Band and Orchestra.
In 1947, he enrolled at Ohio State University, earning a Bachelors of Arts degree in 1951 and a Masters degree in Botany in 1953.
After serving two years in the US Army at Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas, from 1953 to 1955, he resumed his quest for a PhD in Plant Pathology from Ohio State, graduating in 1958.
After graduation, he accepted a position as Research Scientist with The Botany Section of the Illinois Natural History Survey, studying diseases and related problems of landscaping vegetation.
He was also on joint appointment as Professor of Plant Pathology at The University of Illinois.
He retired in 1989 and moved to Sarasota, Florida, where he enjoyed a long and delightful retirement with his wife Martena. His volunteer work over several years included ushering at the Asolo Theater, plant collection maintenance at Selby Gardens, and docent and invitational speaking for Mote Marine and Laboratories. He and his wife were active members of the Saint Armand's Key Lutheran Church.
After a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Dr. Schoeneweiss succumbed on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Martena; his daugthers Suzanne and Tina, and two granddaughters Anna and Sarah.
In lieu of flowers donation may be given to Parkinson's Disease research or . Memorial services will take place at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019