1/
Donald George Donny G. "The Golden Guy" Guercio
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guercio, Donald George, Donny G "The Golden Guy"
Nov 17, 1940 - Nov 1, 2020
Donald G. Guercio passed away, seventy-nine (79) of Sarasota, FL on November 1, 2020 peacefully in the care of Hospice. Donald suffered an eight year battle with dementia and vascular Alzheimer's. He leaves behind his two (2) daughters Jennifer Torrence (Philipp) and Cara Brigham (Dennis). Additionally, his two grandchildren Sarah Brigham and Zachary Brigham, as well as a great grandson, Max Alexander Ferlazzo. Sisters Bonnie Corbett (Micheal) and Kay Zielinski (Chuck).
Don is predeceased in death by his best friend, soulmate and loving wife Suzanne, his brother David Guercio and lastly his sister Diane Daniels.Originally from Buffalo New York (Kenmore), Don graduated cum laude at Niagara University in 1963. He decided to enroll in the United States Army and served as an MP (military police) in Fulda and Kassel, West Germany from 1964 through 1966.
He was a first lieutenant and a criminologist.
Don married Suzanne Mast on February 10, 1968. What a love story! Fifty-two (52) years of marriage, true soulmates. Shortly after, he became a special agent with the FBI from 1967-1968, which led him to his forever passion, Sales. From 1969-1971 Don works for Proctor and Gamble, that was just the beginning. Don moved onto form Don Guercio Sports Sales, Inc. and proceeded to sell Cooper and Bauer hockey equipment. He was one of the original sales representatives for Nike sales agencies in the country, Converse as well.
He had a love for golf and absolutely knew how to" play the game". Don was a man on the move at all times, which led to Blab TV in 1993. He was the general manager, owner and show host as well. BlabTV retired in 2010. Don lived life "one day at a time" and soaked it all in. He always said " I'm the luckiest man alive", he truly was blessed and lived in amazing life. As Donnie G would always say… HANG TOUGH, RUN FAST AND KICK HIGH, words to live by!
Please join the family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 reviewing of done at Toll Brothers funeral home, located at 40 N. Orange Ave. from 3 to 6 PM. Space on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 AM and enjoyment will be held for Donald and Suzanne Guercio at Sarasota national cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. To be followed by a celebration of life at Patrick's on Main, 1481 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236 from 4 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly asked for donations to be made in Don's memory to either Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Grand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or sent directly to the Alzheimer's foundation.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Service
10:00 AM
Sarasota national cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick's on Main
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved