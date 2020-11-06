Guercio, Donald George, Donny G "The Golden Guy"
Nov 17, 1940 - Nov 1, 2020
Donald G. Guercio passed away, seventy-nine (79) of Sarasota, FL on November 1, 2020 peacefully in the care of Hospice. Donald suffered an eight year battle with dementia and vascular Alzheimer's. He leaves behind his two (2) daughters Jennifer Torrence (Philipp) and Cara Brigham (Dennis). Additionally, his two grandchildren Sarah Brigham and Zachary Brigham, as well as a great grandson, Max Alexander Ferlazzo. Sisters Bonnie Corbett (Micheal) and Kay Zielinski (Chuck).
Don is predeceased in death by his best friend, soulmate and loving wife Suzanne, his brother David Guercio and lastly his sister Diane Daniels.Originally from Buffalo New York (Kenmore), Don graduated cum laude at Niagara University in 1963. He decided to enroll in the United States Army and served as an MP (military police) in Fulda and Kassel, West Germany from 1964 through 1966.
He was a first lieutenant and a criminologist.
Don married Suzanne Mast on February 10, 1968. What a love story! Fifty-two (52) years of marriage, true soulmates. Shortly after, he became a special agent with the FBI from 1967-1968, which led him to his forever passion, Sales. From 1969-1971 Don works for Proctor and Gamble, that was just the beginning. Don moved onto form Don Guercio Sports Sales, Inc. and proceeded to sell Cooper and Bauer hockey equipment. He was one of the original sales representatives for Nike sales agencies in the country, Converse as well.
He had a love for golf and absolutely knew how to" play the game". Don was a man on the move at all times, which led to Blab TV in 1993. He was the general manager, owner and show host as well. BlabTV retired in 2010. Don lived life "one day at a time" and soaked it all in. He always said " I'm the luckiest man alive", he truly was blessed and lived in amazing life. As Donnie G would always say… HANG TOUGH, RUN FAST AND KICK HIGH, words to live by!
Please join the family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 reviewing of done at Toll Brothers funeral home, located at 40 N. Orange Ave. from 3 to 6 PM. Space on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10 AM and enjoyment will be held for Donald and Suzanne Guercio at Sarasota national cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. To be followed by a celebration of life at Patrick's on Main, 1481 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236 from 4 to 8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly asked for donations to be made in Don's memory to either Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Grand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or sent directly to the Alzheimer's foundation.
.