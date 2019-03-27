Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Girouard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Girouard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Girouard Obituary
Girouard, Donald
August 2, 1932 - March 4, 2019
Donald passed away on March 4, 2019 in his home.
Survived by beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Pauline (Polly), sons David (Ruth) Girouard and Brian (Lynda) Girouard, daughter-in-law Lynn, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by son (Kenneth) and granddaughter (Allyson).
Born in Chicopee, MA, Don had a career with the General Electric Company.
A resident of Venice since 1993, he enjoyed golfing, time with friends and watching the wildlife in and around his pond.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice at 10:00am on Monday, April 1st.
Memorials preferred to c/o Donald R. Girouard Memorial, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.