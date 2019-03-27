|
|
Girouard, Donald
August 2, 1932 - March 4, 2019
Donald passed away on March 4, 2019 in his home.
Survived by beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Pauline (Polly), sons David (Ruth) Girouard and Brian (Lynda) Girouard, daughter-in-law Lynn, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by son (Kenneth) and granddaughter (Allyson).
Born in Chicopee, MA, Don had a career with the General Electric Company.
A resident of Venice since 1993, he enjoyed golfing, time with friends and watching the wildlife in and around his pond.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice at 10:00am on Monday, April 1st.
Memorials preferred to c/o Donald R. Girouard Memorial, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019