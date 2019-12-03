|
Griffin, Jr., Donald (Don) H.
March 16, 1937 - Nov. 30, 2019
Donald (Don) H. Griffin, Jr., 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida. Don was born in New York City on March 16, 1937, the son of Donald H. and Marcy (Boylan) Griffin.
Don, an Eagle Scout, graduated from Charles E. Gorton High School where he played basketball and was a member of the swim team. He graduated from Columbia University in 1959. Don also served in the United States Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Don had a long and distinguished career in the sugar industry working for both Refined Sugars Inc. in Yonkers, New York and United States Sugar Corporation (US Sugar) in Clewiston, Florida and received the recipient of their President's Award. He also served as Vice-President of Finance at Sugar Industry Technology (SIT). Don enjoyed wood working and could often be found in his shop constructing everything from Christmas ornaments to tables. He also enjoyed reading, snorkeling, and spending time with his family.
Don was blessed with two great loves. He married Carmela Caratozzolo of New York on March 21, 1971, who passed away on May 31, 1998. They have one daughter, Lisa Griffin Howell. On May 15, 2004, he wed María Mancía of Habana, Cuba, to whom he was married until death.
Don was brutally honest and unfailingly fair. He was more comfortable with his blue-collar roots than his Ivy League education and could take your money as easily with a pool cue as with a stock trade. He always gave his best and expected the same from others: he did not suffer fools gladly. He believed in high standards and he lived by them. He used a sharp wit and gruff exterior to hide the biggest heart to ever come out of Yonkers.
In addition to María and Lisa, Don is survived by his sister Barbara Griffin Galli and her husband Timothy of Pittsford, New York; his son-in-law Scott Howell of Tallahassee, Florida; step-son Augustin Mancía of Fort Meyers, Florida; step-son Sean Díaz and his wife Kimberly Carol of Fort Meyers, Florida; and grandchildren Corbett Howell, Jade Mancía, and Tony Díaz.
A visitation will be held from 2:00PM-4:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue S. in Venice with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00PM. Burial will follow at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019