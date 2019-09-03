Home

1933 - 2019
Donald H. Rettinger Obituary
Rettinger, Donald H.
September 14, 1933 - August 20, 2019
Donald H. Rettinger passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019, at his home in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 85.
He was born on September 14, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1956 with a degree in business. After spending his college years as a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and the Naval ROTC, he graduated from the United States Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He served five years of active duty in the United States Navy, including tours of duty in the Pacific, on the USS Fort Apache and the USS Cook County. After an honorable discharge, he remained in the Naval Reserves, ultimately achieving the rank of Captain.
He started his business career in the railroad industry in 1960, at the Missouri Pacific in St. Louis. In 1972, he attended the Program in Management Development at Harvard University. In 1981, after serving many years as manager of purchasing at the Missouri Pacific, he was recruited by the Union Pacific in Omaha. He served as assistant Vice President at the Union Pacific until his retirement in 1992.
Upon retirement, he moved to Sarasota and built a home on the West golf course of his beloved Laurel Oak Country club, where he was a long time member and had served on the board and as President. Preceding him in death was his granddaughter, Micalla A. Rettinger.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Carol M. Rettinger; his first wife of 28 years, Patricia A. Rettinger; his son, Steven D. Rettinger MD of Kansas City; two sisters, one brother, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 6th, at 12:30 PM, at St. Patrick's Catholic church in Sarasota. Following mass, he will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Southwest Florida National Cemetery, at 2:30 PM. A reception celebrating his life will begin at 4:00 PM at the Laurel Oak Country Club. Oreos, his favorite cookie, will be included.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Donald Rettinger to the charity or foundation of your choice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
