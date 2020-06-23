Breaker, Donald J.May 28, 1937 - May 18, 2020BREAKER, Donald J, LTC/Chaplain, son of the late Harry A. and Frieda V. (Holtgrefe) Breaker died peacefully in his home in Venice Florida on May 18th, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a Graduate of Elder High School and went on to the Seminary for further Theological Studies. After his Ordination in 1964, Fr. Don served as a Catholic parish priest, School Teacher and Hospital Chaplain in Cincinnati, Ohio for nearly 22 years. He then followed his dream and enlisted in the US Army where he reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his 21 years of being an Army Chaplain, Don served two tours in Kuwait in The First Gulf War. He was also stationed in Germany, Belgium and state-side. Don was the Loving Brother of Harry E. (Shirley) Breaker, Joan Breaker and Carol (Owen) McCann and a doting Uncle to Mark (Diane) Breaker, Tammy (Joe) Bowling, Leslie Haney, Karen(David) Boles, John (Arlene), Jeff (Joe), Dennis and Victoria McCann. He had eleven great-nieces and nephews and many great-great. He was also survived by Dear Friends, Bob and Mary Johnson, Mary Jo Meyer and Fr. Robert Richter. Per his wishes, a Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati OH later this Summer.