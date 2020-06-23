Donald J. Breaker
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Breaker, Donald J.
May 28, 1937 - May 18, 2020
BREAKER, Donald J, LTC/Chaplain, son of the late Harry A. and Frieda V. (Holtgrefe) Breaker died peacefully in his home in Venice Florida on May 18th, 2020, at the age of 82. He was a Graduate of Elder High School and went on to the Seminary for further Theological Studies. After his Ordination in 1964, Fr. Don served as a Catholic parish priest, School Teacher and Hospital Chaplain in Cincinnati, Ohio for nearly 22 years. He then followed his dream and enlisted in the US Army where he reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his 21 years of being an Army Chaplain, Don served two tours in Kuwait in The First Gulf War. He was also stationed in Germany, Belgium and state-side. Don was the Loving Brother of Harry E. (Shirley) Breaker, Joan Breaker and Carol (Owen) McCann and a doting Uncle to Mark (Diane) Breaker, Tammy (Joe) Bowling, Leslie Haney, Karen(David) Boles, John (Arlene), Jeff (Joe), Dennis and Victoria McCann. He had eleven great-nieces and nephews and many great-great. He was also survived by Dear Friends, Bob and Mary Johnson, Mary Jo Meyer and Fr. Robert Richter. Per his wishes, a Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cincinnati OH later this Summer.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved