Treffinger, Dr. Donald J.
Mar 9, 1941 - Oct. 16, 2019
Dr. Treffinger was an internationally known scholar, leader, researcher, author, teacher, and presenter in the areas of creativity, Creative Problem Solving, as well as in the area of gifted and talented education. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Katherine (Lukachovsky) Treffinger and his wife Judi. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Gerdeman (Neal), his son Kenneth Treffinger (Cheryl) both of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday Nov 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ. 1031 S. Euclid Ave. Sarasota, FL 34237
Published in Herald Tribune on Nov. 4, 2019