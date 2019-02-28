|
Crawford, Donald Jones
Oct 18, 1933 - Feb 27, 2019
Donald Crawford died peacefully on February 27, 2019 after a long period of infirmity. Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Nancy (Davis) and his daughters, Suzanne Rubins (Paul) and Cynthia Christopher (Peter). He held grandsons Jeff Christopher and Jack Rubins close to his heart.
After a long career at the Veterans Administration in Buffalo, NY, Don pursued his passions for golf, fine wine and world travel.
A memorial service for family will be held in Buffalo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Don requested donations be made to Tidewell Hospice; https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/ or the Pine of Sarasota Foundation; https://www.pinesofsarasota.org/ . Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019