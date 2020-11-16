1/1
Donald J. Fraser, age 88, of Sarasota, Fl., died November,12, 2020. Born in Detroit, to Edward Keith Fraser & Isabelle (McGowan) Fraser, He attended Univ. of Detroit HS & College. Don served in the Army, stationed in S. Korea as a radio operator and forward observer. He lived in Detroit, then Farmington, Mi. where he worked in automotive sales. The happy bachelors days were numbered when he met Linda Frayer, truly a love match. They married in 1977 moved to Sarasota in 1980 where he continued a successful sales career at several Sarasota car dealerships. A fun-loving, charming, kind-hearted man, Don made friends wherever he went. Don was an avid sports fan, card player, swimmer and golfer. He was Jr. Club Champ and twice Club Champ at Erie Shores Country Club in Leamington, Ont., where he spent many happy times at the family cottage. He had four Holes-in-One, played in many Detroit area and Sarasota tournaments and enjoyed the friendship of many "golf buddies" at Rolling Green G.C. & Tatum Ridge. Don and Linda loved living in The Meadows for 35 years and enjoyed dining and parties with friends and family, cruises & the performing arts. He is predeceased by siblings, Keith, Jack, Mary, Bob and Sheila. Don is survived by Linda, his beloved wife of 43 years. He will be greatly missed by his Sister-In-law Jean Fraser and Brothers-in-Law Clarence Frayer (Susan), Lee Frayer, (Nancy), and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Raise a glass, share a laugh and remember happy times together. Don loved his life & we loved sharing it with him. A Celebration of Life, for friends and family will be scheduled for a later date. Burial will be at Sarasota National VA Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral home is in charge.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
