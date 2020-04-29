Home

Donald Kaiser


1930 - 2020
Donald Kaiser Obituary
Kaiser, Donald
Apr 01, 1930 - Apr 09, 2020
Born April 1, 1930 in Louisville, KY, to Edward F. Kaiser and Clarice Bachus Kaiser, Don Kaiser, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 in Sarasota, FL. He was married to the love of his life, Cynthia S. Kaiser, for over 35 years, before her death in 2003.
Don was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia S. Kaiser. He is survived by his step-sons: John Babcock (Cynthia), Jeffrey Babcock (Brenda), and Peter Babcock (Lynn); sister, Bonnie (Scott); grandchildren Phil Babcock (Jane), Doug Babcock, Lea Babcock Wallace (Jarryd), and Grace Babcock; nieces and nephews Scott Beard, Laura Beard, Craig Beard (Stacy) and Royce Horne; great grand children Levi Wallace and Wheeler Babcock; great nieces/nephews Henry and Eliza Beard, Graycen and Gavin Horne.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is interred at Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL. For additional info and to leave condolences, visit www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
