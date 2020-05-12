Bornstein, Donald L.

Apr 22, 2020

Donald L. Bornstein—beloved husband, father, and friend—died from Alzheimer's disease on April 22, in San Mateo, CA. He was 91. Don was born in Providence, RI. He attended both Harvard College and Harvard Medical School on scholarship. After serving as an Army doctor shortly after the Korean War, Don moved to Boston, MA, where he met his wife, Joan. In 1970, Don and Joan moved to Syracuse, NY, where Don worked as Chief of Infectious Disease, Professor of Medicine, and hospital epidemiologist at SUNY Upstate Medical University. At Upstate, Don researched fever and infection responses, trained medical students, and treated countless patients, including many suffering from HIV/AIDS during the 1980s epidemic. In 2000, Don and Joan retired to Sarasota, where they enjoyed time golfing at University Park and attending the Sarasota Orchestra and Opera. In 2017, they relocated to California to be near their grandchildren. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; his daughters Lisa, Julie, and Stephanie; and his grandchildren Lucy (17) and Sam (14)—all of whom will deeply miss his intellect, warmth, and incredible wit.



