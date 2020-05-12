Donald L. Bornstein
Bornstein, Donald L.
Apr 22, 2020
Donald L. Bornstein—beloved husband, father, and friend—died from Alzheimer's disease on April 22, in San Mateo, CA. He was 91. Don was born in Providence, RI. He attended both Harvard College and Harvard Medical School on scholarship. After serving as an Army doctor shortly after the Korean War, Don moved to Boston, MA, where he met his wife, Joan. In 1970, Don and Joan moved to Syracuse, NY, where Don worked as Chief of Infectious Disease, Professor of Medicine, and hospital epidemiologist at SUNY Upstate Medical University. At Upstate, Don researched fever and infection responses, trained medical students, and treated countless patients, including many suffering from HIV/AIDS during the 1980s epidemic. In 2000, Don and Joan retired to Sarasota, where they enjoyed time golfing at University Park and attending the Sarasota Orchestra and Opera. In 2017, they relocated to California to be near their grandchildren. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; his daughters Lisa, Julie, and Stephanie; and his grandchildren Lucy (17) and Sam (14)—all of whom will deeply miss his intellect, warmth, and incredible wit.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Memorial Chapel
777 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-3636
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 4, 2020
I remember Mr. Bornstein as such a sweet, kind man! Always a welcoming smile the many times I was at their house in Fayetteville to play with Stephanie. Such a wonderful father. I am so sorry for your loss Mrs. Bornstein, and Steph, Lisa, and Julie. Sending many hugs and warm thoughts to you.
Nancy Hiemstra
Friend
May 2, 2020
I shared office space with Dr Bornstein at Upstate University when I joined the Infectious Diseases group in the 1990s. He was a bright, charming teacher and mentor who had an exceptional wit. He was always there to cover for me during childcare emergencies. I have many fond memories working with him. He will be missed.
Shelley MD
Coworker
May 2, 2020
Don was a teacher and colleague during my many years at Upstate. Well-respected and well-liked. A great sense of humor. A gentleman and a scholar. He is missed.
KAREN HEITZMAN
Coworker
