1/1
Donald L. "Don" Stuart
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart, Donald L. "Don"
Jun 5, 1931 - Aug 20, 2020
Don went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020, after a short stay in hospice with Dementia and COVID-19.
He was born in Bronx, N.Y. to the late Helen and Howard Stuart.
Don went to New Rochelle High School and Lehigh University. He served in the U.S Army for 8 yrs. in the Korean War, in security. Don was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant.
Don worked for and owned several successful businesses in his career. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Dee Stuart; sons, Kyle Stuart (Lisa) of Sarasota, Kevin Stuart of Navarre, FL and Keith Stuart (Lynn) of Parkland, FL and daughter, Kerri Stuart of Phoenix, AZ; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A graveside service with Military Honors will begin at 11 am on Sun. Sep. 13, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TideWell Hospice of Venice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Palms Memorial Park,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved