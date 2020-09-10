Stuart, Donald L. "Don"Jun 5, 1931 - Aug 20, 2020Don went to be with the Lord on Aug. 20, 2020, after a short stay in hospice with Dementia and COVID-19.He was born in Bronx, N.Y. to the late Helen and Howard Stuart.Don went to New Rochelle High School and Lehigh University. He served in the U.S Army for 8 yrs. in the Korean War, in security. Don was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant.Don worked for and owned several successful businesses in his career. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years, Dee Stuart; sons, Kyle Stuart (Lisa) of Sarasota, Kevin Stuart of Navarre, FL and Keith Stuart (Lynn) of Parkland, FL and daughter, Kerri Stuart of Phoenix, AZ; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.A graveside service with Military Honors will begin at 11 am on Sun. Sep. 13, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TideWell Hospice of Venice.