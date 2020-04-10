|
|
Mack, Donald "Don"
Apr 22, 1954 - Mar 30, 2020
Donald "Don" Mack, 65, of Venice, Florida passed away at home Monday March 30th from stage IV cancer.
Growing up in Palmyra, NY Don joined the US Navy in 1974 and was an Electronic Warfare Operator flying EP-3 aircraft around the world for 20 years. Serving with VP-30, VP-22, VQ-2 and VPU-1 he called it the best job anyone could have asked for. Following retirement and settling with his family in Venice he worked for the US Post Office here for over 24 years until he began his battle with cancer. Always involved with anything Disney, poker games, coin collecting, puzzles/codes/cyphers, traveling and for the last 18 months remodeling his home in Venice while going through chemotherapy.
Don leaves behind a legacy of pride with his two children daughter Briana Mack Lee (husband Ryan), son Riordan Mack, three grandchildren Keelan, Declan and Ashlan Lee, brother David Mack (wife Lori), sister Kandy Mack Bishop and ex-wife & lifelong friend Deborah Mack.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Internment will be at sea from a P3 aircraft at a future date.
Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Cancer Fund in Memphis, TN. To share a memory of Don or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020