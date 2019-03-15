|
|
Lucas, Donald (Don) Richard
Jul 22, 1937 - Mar 6, 2019
Donald (Don) age 81 of Sarasota, Florida passed away March 6, 2019. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Don and his wife Donna, together with their young family relocated to Sarasota in 1972. Don was an entrepreneur and for the past 47 years he owned and managed numerous businesses throughout the Sarasota and Manatee County area. He sold his last venture, Manatee RV in 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Donna, and his two children Daniel and Deborah all of Sarasota. Don was pre-deceased by his parents and siblings.
A private funeral mass for family will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church. A gathering to celebrate Don's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th from 4:00-7:00PM at 6434 Jackie Lynn Court, Sarasota, 34241.
In lieu of flowers, Don requested that memorial donations be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 24, 2019