Rudisill, Donald
Oct 1, 1924 - Nov 21, 2019
Donald Rudisill, age 95, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Harry and Florence Rudisill, he grew up in Elizabeth, NJ and enlisted in the Air Force in late 1942. Donald served in the heavy bomb squad in England and then did duty in the Philippines for the invasion of Japan, returning to the US in late 1946. Donald married Noma Virginia Hampton in 1949.
For the next 23 years he lived in the Rahway, NJ area. and worked at the Yellow Pages and the local paper. He moved the family to Stowe, VT in 1970 and worked in Morrisville at the local paper News and Citizen in the sales department. While in Stowe he and his wife also operated a daycare center – Mountain View. Donald and the family moved to Sarasota in 1980. He owned and operated Accurate Signs and spent time later on as a crossing guard for Sarasota County Schools for many years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Noma, two children; David Rudisill and wife Carolynn & Barb McSweeney and husband Dennis, four grandchildren and their spouses, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by a niece Lisa Maglione of Greenwood, DE and nephew Robert Simpson of Rahway, NJ.
A strong and devout Christian, Donald was always there with a helping hand to those in need. A loving husband and friend to his wife, always a steady hand to guide his children, and an example of goodness to his grandchildren.
He is missed terribly but remembered with joy.
He leaves us with his favorite adage … "Think Good Thoughts".
A private committal service will be held Jan 31st at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made in his memory to the Salvation Army (https://salvationarmyflorida.org/sarasota).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020