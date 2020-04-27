|
Rutter, Donald
Aug 24, 1932 - Apr 15, 2020
Donald "Don" Harris Rutter, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 87 on April 15th, 2020.
Born August 24, 1932, Don was raised by his parents Marie and John Rutter in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1953 he graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was an accomplished athlete who served as captain of the Duke lacrosse team and was an All-American.
While serving a two-year stint in the United States Army, Don married Elaine DeHoff in 1954 and together they raised their three boys - Mike, Jeff, and Glenn.
Over the years, Don dedicated himself to his career, his many volunteer positions with organizations such as the Rotary Club, Boy Scouts of America, and the AARP, and most of all to his family. After Elaine passed away in 1987, Don met Bess Morse who he married in 1991 and became a loving step-father to her three children, Mark, Brad, and Lisa. Together they moved to Osprey, Florida where Don's passion for community involvement continued. He served as President of the Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club, was a member of the Board of Directors, and was a member of various community committees throughout the years.
He continued to maintain an active life by playing golf with the guys, always completing the daily crossword puzzle, going out for cocktails with his numerous friends, and watching as many sports activities as possible.
Don aka Pop-Pop aka Donny Bear will always be remembered for his contagious smile, endless optimism, exceptional kindness, and most of all the deep pride and love he felt for his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Don's honor at a later date.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020