Shori, Donald

Apr 8, 1950 - Aug 16, 2020

Donald J. Shori passed away peacefully at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC on August 16, 2020. Don was born in Canton, Ohio on April 8, 1950 to Gulielmo and Rose (Marcoaldi) Shori. Don will be remembered for his generous heart, larger than life personality, ever-present humor, and his love and devotion to his wife Sue.

Don grew up loving sports and was outstanding in every sport that he played, from Little League baseball as a top star in basketball and as a distinguished golfer.

He attended St. Thomas Aquinas and graduated in 1968. He lettered three years in basketball and was undefeated in golf during his high school career. He was enshrined into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Don and family moved from OH to FL in 1983 where he started his lawn care business and gained many customers who also became friends. After retiring, Don and his wife moved to Calabash, NC because he wanted to enjoy the "golf mecca" of the country.

Don is preceded in death by his father Gulielmo Shori; brother, Reverend Father Nicholas Ross Shori; grandparents Rosato and Angelina Marcoaldi; Rita and Joseph Shori and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Left to honor Don's memory is his wife Sue (Hafle) Shori; daughter Bethany (Erich) Leipold and his grandchildren Audra Rose and Dawson Carl (Wesley Chapel, FL); His mother Rose (Louisville, OH); siblings Michael (Teressa Patterson) Shori (Canton, OH), sister Janet (Michael) Rinefierd (Dublin, OH), nieces and nephews Carleigh Rinefierd (Chicago, IL), Erica (Columbus, OH), Michael Nicholas (Canton, OH) and Philip Shori (East Clinton, OH) and many other loving relatives and friends who always loved and wanted the best for Don.

A virtual memorial gathering to honor Don will be shared soon. In lieu of flowers, go play a round of golf or putt-putt or go shoot some hoops in Don's memory.



