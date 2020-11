Or Copy this URL to Share

Smith, Donald

Jan 16, 1928 - Nov 22, 2020

Donald E Smith passed Sunday, November 22 peacefully in Bradenton. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and was a submariner aboard the USS Trumpetfish 425. He met his beloved wife and soul mate, Mary Lou, while stationed in Portsmouth, NH in 1948 who passed in 2006. Don is survived by his son, his daughter, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.





