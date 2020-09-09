St. Clair, Donald
Jul 27, 1925 - Aug 29, 2020
Donald St. Clair of Sarasota died peacefully at age 95 on August 29, 2020, having touched many lives and accomplishing a great deal during his life. He valued living independently, reading and traveling widely to learn about and experience both ancient and modern cultures. After his WW II Merchant Marine service was ended by a torpedo attack, he launched a successful professional engineering career in Illinois and was awarded numerous patents. Don pursued work assignments progressively farther south through South Carolina and Georgia in search of his ideal sailing location until reaching Sarasota Bay. There he and a close-knit group of volunteers built and maintained facilities at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron for 34 years. In retirement Don tirelessly volunteered his engineering expertise to Jefferson Center, serving on the board for over 30 years while advising staff on maintenance and renovation initiatives. Raised by a ballet school proprietor, Don was passionate about ballet and theater everywhere that he lived.
Celebrate his life at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sarasota-fl/donald-st-clair-9330897
In lieu of a memorial service, donations supporting Jefferson Center's mission to provide a caring housing community for seniors are suggested. Contact the Jefferson Center Foundation at 930 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota FL 34236 or at (941) 953-9585. Flowers fade, but helping others never wilts.