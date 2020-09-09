1/1
Donald St. Clair
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. Clair, Donald
Jul 27, 1925 - Aug 29, 2020
Donald St. Clair of Sarasota died peacefully at age 95 on August 29, 2020, having touched many lives and accomplishing a great deal during his life. He valued living independently, reading and traveling widely to learn about and experience both ancient and modern cultures. After his WW II Merchant Marine service was ended by a torpedo attack, he launched a successful professional engineering career in Illinois and was awarded numerous patents. Don pursued work assignments progressively farther south through South Carolina and Georgia in search of his ideal sailing location until reaching Sarasota Bay. There he and a close-knit group of volunteers built and maintained facilities at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron for 34 years. In retirement Don tirelessly volunteered his engineering expertise to Jefferson Center, serving on the board for over 30 years while advising staff on maintenance and renovation initiatives. Raised by a ballet school proprietor, Don was passionate about ballet and theater everywhere that he lived.
Celebrate his life at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sarasota-fl/donald-st-clair-9330897
In lieu of a memorial service, donations supporting Jefferson Center's mission to provide a caring housing community for seniors are suggested. Contact the Jefferson Center Foundation at 930 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota FL 34236 or at (941) 953-9585. Flowers fade, but helping others never wilts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved