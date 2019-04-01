|
|
|
Miller, Donavaile K.
May 14, 1994 - Mar 28, 2019
Donavaile K. Miller, 24, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on Mar 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Apr 6, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, Services will be held at 2;00 PM on Apr 6, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
