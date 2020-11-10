Barton, Donna

May 6, 1941 - Nov 7, 2020

Mary Donna Barton went home to Jesus on November 7, 2020, at 79 years old.

Donna was born to Ira and Mary Dyer on May 6, 1941 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Donna married her first husband, Ron Marcum in 1961, after meeting while they both were attending Transylvania University. They went on to have three children, Jeff, Craig and Michael.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Donna was a PE teacher at Venice Elementary, in the 70's. Throughout Donna's entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Donna joins her second husband Bill Barton, parents Ira and Mary Dyer and brother Charles Dyer in Heaven. She is survived by brother, Jim(Birdie) Dyer, sons Jeff (Gina) Marcum, Craig(Charlotte) Marcum and Michael(Angela) Marcum, grandchildren, Cameron, Jakob, Gabrielle and Brittany and first husband, Ron Marcum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store