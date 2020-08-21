Dake-Shootes, Donna

Jan 23, 1947 - Jul 26, 2020

Donna J. Dake was born in Indianapolis, IN on January 23, 1947. One of four children, she was the daughter of the late Chester J. Cole and Helen J. Blair. Donna was employed eighteen years with Republic Time from August 1998 to her retirement in June 2016. She married her husband Alan A.J. Shootes in 2002 in Sarasota, FL, where they shared a home until her untimely passing. Donna was proceeded in death by her brother David Cole. She leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, Alan Shootes, brother Ken Cole (Kim), sister Darlene Wilson (Ed), niece, Carly Cole, nephews; Chris Schwartz and Casey Cole, bonus children; Asia and Andre Shootes and a host of friends and neighbors. A celebration of life will be held for Donna, on Aug. 29th, 4pm-5pm, at National Cremation Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239. Due to spacing restrictions, please RSVP, 941-923-9535, if you will attend.



