Dunbar, Donna
Feb 24, 1954 - Oct 10, 2020
Donna Dunbar, age 64, passed away at her Venice, Florida home on October 10, 2020. She was born and raised in Queens, NY, where she met her husband, John. She earned a Bachelors degree from Queens College. After moving to Florida in 1987, she continued her education obtaining a Masters Degree in Elementary Education. Donna taught for a combined 30 years at Glen Allen Elementary in North Port and Garden Elementary in Venice. She truly enjoyed going to work and she loved both her students and her colleagues. Donna's biggest joy was seeing the "light" come on for her students when they mastered a new skill.
Donna will always be remembered as the person who could light up any room with her smile and amazing personality. She was the person who would always put others before herself.
Her spare time was filled with her grandson, family – especially Sunday dinners - and friends. She also enjoyed reading and participating in her monthly book club.
Surviving family members include her husband of 43 years, John; daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Michael, and grandson Henry; her 4 sisters; Joanne and spouse George, Lois and spouse George, Gina and spouse Donald, and Martha-Jean and spouse Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha and Jim Giovanniello.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Sat., October 24th at 1:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Plantation Golf and Country Club following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna's name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation - https://www.bcrf.org/