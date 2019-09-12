Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
5265 Placida Road
Grove City, FL
Donna J. Menger


1947 - 2019
Donna J. Menger Obituary
Menger, Donna J.
Jan. 10, 1947 - Sept. 11, 2019
Donna J. Menger, 72, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Panama City, died on Sept. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 Am until 12 Noon and to 2 Pm until 4 Pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. Services will be held at 9:30 Am on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL . Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
