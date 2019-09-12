|
Menger, Donna J.
Jan. 10, 1947 - Sept. 11, 2019
Donna J. Menger, 72, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Panama City, died on Sept. 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 Am until 12 Noon and to 2 Pm until 4 Pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. Services will be held at 9:30 Am on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL . Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019