Bauman, Donna LouiseSep 15, 1924 - Aug 22, 2020Donna Louise Bauman, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years, in her home with family at her side.Donna met the love of her life, Joe Edward Bauman, in 1943, marrying shortly thereafter. She moved to San Francisco to await Joe's return from wartime deployment with the U.S. Navy. Their 67-year marriage was based on their love, mutual respect, and devotion to each other. Together, they enjoyed music, and could often be found at home dancing in the evening to their favorite songs from the Classical Big Band Era.Donna had an exciting life with Joe. After the war, they settled in Chicago. Later, in the early 1950's, they moved to Venezuela to further his engineering career. The family returned the United States in 1961, making their final home in Sarasota, Florida. Donna was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling extensively with family all over the USA and abroad. They often traveled with her sister, Bette and her husband, Del Wagner.Donna was a loyal friend maintaining many friendships she and Joe made during his career and travels. Donna was a marvelous self-taught artist/painter. Many of her canvases included beautiful fall scenes recalled from her travels. She would make special hand-painted or drawn cards for family and friends; always a treat for anyone who received one. Donna also enjoyed visual and performing arts well into her 90's.Donna is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Frank Guididas); son, Bruce (Pamela Templeton); five grandchildren, Todd, Richard and Michelle Guididas, Stacey Calloway, and Bryan Bauman; two step-grandchildren, George Templeton and Shannon Knapp LCDR MC USN; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and two nieces, Jan Bauman and Laura Wagner Lambdin.Services will be private and held at a later date.