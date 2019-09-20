|
|
Fox, Donna Mae
Aug 29, 1941 - Sept 07, 2019
Donna Mae Fox was born Donna Mae Meyers on August 29th 1941 in Belvidere Illinois to Charles Frederick Meyers and Eva Fredericka (Droyson) Meyers. She received her Angel wings on September 7th 2019 at Benderson Rehabilitation in Sarasota Florida. She graduated from Belvidere High School and worked at the Green Giant Plant for several years. She Married Harold D. Miller in April of 1962 and divorced in 1972. They had 2 children. She married Melvin G. Fox on December 29th 1973, they lived in Brown Deer Wisconsin for 15 years. Vacationing in Sarasota Florida each winter till they made Sarasota their permanent residence in the winter of 1987.
Donna worked for Publix Grocery Store for 25 years and the Lakewood Ranch Store was her last stop before retiring. The 25 years at the store she worked in the bakery, as well as a Sample Demonstrator. She is known as the "AWESOME" lady giving out samples for the meat department. Her slogan that you could hear throughout the store was "it isn't good It's AWESOME" she loved the job even dressing up for every Holiday. She was an angel to many that knew her and each year for more than 20 years she made sure 10 families had a full meal for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. She painted ceramics till her tremors made it an impossible task. Painting and giving out an estimated 71 ceramic angels to people that touched her life. The last 2 years they have lived at Desoto Palms Assisted Living where she loved to be, making new friends and enjoying the music and entertainment. She specifically enjoyed not cooking, cleaning or laundry as she called it "living the high life!"
She is survived by her Husband Melvin Fox, Daughter Lettie (Danny)Thurman, Son Todd (Jennifer)Miller, Grandchildren (4 horses, 2 dogs and 2 cats which she kept tabs on). Nephews, Russell (Clariene)Kindberg, Karl (Robin)Kindberg and Ronald (Rosemary)Rands with several great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Sister Marjorie Kindberg, Brothers Norman and Floyd Meyers, Nephew Gene Kindberg and several Brother-in-laws and Sister-in-laws.
Memorial Donations in memory of Donna can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ P.O. Box 794, Belvidere Illinois 61008. a Family burial will be held in Belvidere Illinois.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019