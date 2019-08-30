|
Huston, Donna Marie
Oct. 15, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2019
Donna Marie Huston, age 87, of Venice, Florida, passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born on October 15, 1931 in Boise City, Oklahoma. Donna is survived by her husband, Ray E. Huston and her daughter, Belinda (Sumer) Gardner. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Farley Funeral Home in Venice. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019