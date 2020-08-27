Miller, DonnaMay 26, 1943 - Aug 17, 2020Donna J. Miller (nee Sabo), age 77, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020, with her loving husband and devoted dog, Summit at her side. Born May 26, 1943 in Conneaut, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Genevie (nee Rapose) Sabo. Devoted wife of 33 years to Jim Miller. Cherished mother of the late Jeffrey Jones and Richard. Stepmother of Michelle (Bryan) Phelan and Melissa (T.J.) Reisch. Beloved grandmother of Megan, Caitlin, Richie, Jimmy, Meredith, Morgan, Nicole, Lexi, and Jack. Loving sister of John Sabo Jr. Loyal dog Mom to Summit and the late Dakota. Donna had an outstanding 38 year real estate career, most notably with Miller Bishop & Associates and Realty One. She spent her recent years tirelessly volunteering with Southeastern Guide Dogs. But first and foremost in her heart were her grandchildren and family. A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, Inc., 4210 77th St. E, Palmetto, FL 34221.