McDaniel, Donna R.
Mar. 8, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2019
Donna Clawson McDaniel passed away on November 22, 2019, with her loving husband of 66 years and family by her side and family.
Born on March 8, 1935 in Blairsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Alda Clawson. She was a graduate of Blairsville High School and worked for the Sarasota County Sheriffs department as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for 18 years.
Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She was an active member of her church in which she considered the members of Colonial Oaks Baptist Church as her family. Donna was known to be a shoulder to lean on and had the ability to love all those that she had the opportunity to meet. Even during her last days, she cared more about other people's well-being over her own.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, George and their children, Michael (Barbara) McDaniel, John (Marcy) McDaniel, and late son Martin McDaniel. Donna is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jeremiah (Tracy) McDaniel, Jamie (Julie) McDaniel, Dillon McDaniel, Micah McDaniel, Josh Staritt and five great grandchildren.
Memorial service and viewing at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church in Sarasota, 6201 Bee Ridge Rd, on Wednesday, November 27. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.
Burial services at the Sarasota National Cemetery will be held Monday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the Colonial Oaks Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019