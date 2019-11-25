Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna R. McDaniel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna R. McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel, Donna R.
Mar. 8, 1935 - Nov. 22, 2019
Donna Clawson McDaniel passed away on November 22, 2019, with her loving husband of 66 years and family by her side and family.
Born on March 8, 1935 in Blairsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Alda Clawson. She was a graduate of Blairsville High School and worked for the Sarasota County Sheriffs department as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for 18 years.
Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She was an active member of her church in which she considered the members of Colonial Oaks Baptist Church as her family. Donna was known to be a shoulder to lean on and had the ability to love all those that she had the opportunity to meet. Even during her last days, she cared more about other people's well-being over her own.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, George and their children, Michael (Barbara) McDaniel, John (Marcy) McDaniel, and late son Martin McDaniel. Donna is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jeremiah (Tracy) McDaniel, Jamie (Julie) McDaniel, Dillon McDaniel, Micah McDaniel, Josh Staritt and five great grandchildren.
Memorial service and viewing at Colonial Oaks Baptist Church in Sarasota, 6201 Bee Ridge Rd, on Wednesday, November 27. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.
Burial services at the Sarasota National Cemetery will be held Monday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the Colonial Oaks Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
Download Now