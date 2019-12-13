|
Smith, Donna Rae
Sep 17, 1943 - Dec 8, 2019
Donna Rae Smith, age 76, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019. She was born September 17, 1943 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Frank and Pauline (nee Morris) Davis.
Donna lived a loving and giving life. After graduating as Valedictorian from Agawam High School in 1961, she paused her career ambitions of nursing in 1963 to devote her time to her marriage and children. During this period she provided her 3 sons with love, encouragement and life teachings. Later in life, Donna returned to nursing school and earned both an Associate of Science in nursing (1991) followed by a Bachelor of Science in nursing (1996). She worked as a Nurse in Critical Care and Open Heart Surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and then provided Home Health Care for many years.
Upon retirement from Nursing, Donna continued giving her time to Southeastern Guide Dogs (SGD) as both the Area Coordinator and a guide dog puppy raiser & trainer. As the SGD Area Coordinator and puppy raiser for 20 years, she helped coordinate the local puppy raiser volunteer network, and as well as raise countless dogs with service potential. In 2019 Donna was awarded the Puppy Raiser Hall of Fame Award from Southeastern Guide Dogs in recognition of her service to the organization. Donna was also a devoted volunteer for Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota for over 15 years through the Tidewell Hospice Therapy Dog program. Donna trained many dogs to serve as Hospice Therapy dogs, who then brought comfort to countless hospice patients and their families. Donna had many friends, and through her volunteer work, positively impacted the lives of so many people.
She is survived by her loving sons, Todd Smith (Nadine, nee Lumetta), Troy Smith (Donna, nee Kaliher) and Thom Smith (Corinne Brown); cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Justin, Alexander. Donna is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence Alan Smith and brother, Donald Davis.
A Celebration of Donna's life will occur on January 11, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm in Myakka Valley Ranches located at 6019 Sheps Island Road, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of Flowers, please send memorial donations to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th Street East, Palmetto, FL 34221, (941) 729-5665, guidedogs.org or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, (941) 552-7500, tidewellhospice.org.
