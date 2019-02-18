Home

Schindler, Donna
Feb 26, 1928 - Feb 17, 2019
Donna Schindler passed peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by Sandy Jensen, Susan Gray and Steve Schindler, their spouses, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She lived a full life with her husband, William Schindler, who passed in 1992 and then went on to create her own adventures with family and friends traveling and volunteering at Venice Hospital and local charities. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019
