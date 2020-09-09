1/1
Donna Schwartz
1936 - 2020
Schwartz, Donna
Jul 11, 1936 - Sep 4, 2020
Donna Schwartz, 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Schwartz; daughter, Tammy Babitzke (Joel); son, Randy (Val); daughter, Terryl Heinlein (Brett); and son, Michael; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Aleah, Hailey, Connor, Parker, Katrina, and Katia; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
Funeral services are to be held at a future date. Arrangements by National Cremation & Burial Society. To express condolences online, visit www.NationalCremation.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations or memorials to Tidewell Hospice at Tidewellhospice.org. Checks can be made payable to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
