Schwartz, Donna
Jul 11, 1936 - Sep 4, 2020
Donna Schwartz, 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Schwartz; daughter, Tammy Babitzke (Joel); son, Randy (Val); daughter, Terryl Heinlein (Brett); and son, Michael; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Aleah, Hailey, Connor, Parker, Katrina, and Katia; and one great-grandchild, Henry.
Funeral services are to be held at a future date. Arrangements by National Cremation & Burial Society. To express condolences online, visit www.NationalCremation.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations or memorials to Tidewell Hospice at Tidewellhospice.org
. Checks can be made payable to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.