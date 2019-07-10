Home

Donna Thorsen


1955 - 2019
Thorsen, Donna
Mar 27,1955 - Jul 2,2019
Peacefully passed away on July 2, 2019. Donna attended Edgecliff College in Cincinnati and graduated Cum Laude in Fine Arts. In 2001 she moved to Florida and attended East-West School of Natural Arts in Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine and practiced for 18 years. She leaves her loving mother Betty, three brothers, Daniel, Greg and Chris and her cherished poodle, Cache. Donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice or Moffitt Cancer Center.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 10 to July 14, 2019
