Donna Woodford
Woodford, Donna
May 4, 1948 - Sep 29, 2020
Donna passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at her home in Venice, FL with her devoted husband, Richard, holding her hand.
Donna Mae Woodford was born in LaCrosse, WI on May 22, 1948 to Leonard Welda and Audrey Hoverud Welda. She grew up in West Allis, WI where she met and married the love of her life Richard Woodford on September 23, 1967. They recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Donna loved to travel and the two of them often traveled by train across the U.S. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, family tree research and photography. She had a passion for math and balancing accounts, which led her to a career at the fourth largest tannery in the U.S., AF Gallun & Sons in Milwaukee, WI from 1968 to 1980. Falling in love with Florida after visiting several times on vacation, she and her husband and their three children moved to Venice, FL, where she was employed by Matthews-Currie Ford from 1982, retiring as Assistant Comptroller in 2007.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Audrey and her beloved sister Barbara Vogelman, Crystal Lake, IL. She is survived by her husband Richard Woodford Sr., Venice,FL, her twin children Richard Woodford Jr., Lockhart, S.C. and Carol (Vin) Lee, Nokomis, FL, and son Mark (Holly)Woodford, Venice, FL, her sisters Connie Owsianny,West Allis, WI,Brenda Monroe, Port Charlotte, FL, Lori Moore, Adams, WI, and brother Lee Welda, Adams, WI, her grandchildren Britney Woodford, Logan Woodford, Maegan Woodford and Emma Woodford, and great-grandchildren Emma Austin, Ava Austin, Mya Austin, Christian Thomason, and Gabriel Thomason.
At Donna's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
