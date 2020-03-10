|
|
Fletcher, Donnie Carlton
July 4, 1943 - February 3, 2020
Fletcher, Donnie Carlton, Ph.D., known as "Brother" to family, age 76, passed away at his home in Cassadaga, Florida on February 3rd, 2020. Born July 4th, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida to Aubrey Fletcher & Claudia Grey Andrews, he was raised in Miami, Florida. Donnie received his Bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics from M.I.T. in 1965 and his Ph.D. in Engineering Science from Caltech in 1974. Donnie was a technology whiz and held over 40 years experience working in computer software development. During his career, he did consulting work for a number of research facilities, including the Navy's Atlantic Underwater Test and Evaluation Center, where he carried out algorithmic studies in the detection of submarines; Columbia University Palisades Geophysical Institute, where he developed a sonobuoy tracking system for their Missile Test Range; The Institute for Acoustical Research, where he developed software to analyze sound propagation in the deep ocean channel; and Cordis Corporation, where he developed an adaptive filter algorithm for a Cordis cardiac pacemaker. More recently, he worked with Google as the Senior Engineering Manager of GoogleVoice. He came to Google when they acquired GrandCentral, a telephone management startup, where he was Chief Technical Officer and software architect. Following this, he relocated to Sarasota, where he worked at Voalte Software Solutions as Chief Scientist, overseeing engineering projects and planning and designing new products. After leaving Voalte, he formed both Magicfish and Arrowsmith consulting companies, where he continued to work in communications software until his passing. Donnie was a bibliophile and bookworm, amassing a considerable collection of books that covered genres ranging from classical literature to world history to quantum mechanics. He also enjoyed going to the movies, bicycling, listening to music, and spending time with his dogs. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Fletcher; his sister Linda and her husband Robert Thompson; his godson Britton Payne and wife Katie; and his beloved dogs Shakespeare, Spirit, and Jezebel. Donnie was preceded in death by his younger brothers Corbin Fletcher and Guy Fletcher. He was from a large family and has many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws who will miss him greatly. He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, collection of colorful suspenders, curious mind, industrious work ethic, and generous spirit. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the World Wildlife Fund in his memory are welcome.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020