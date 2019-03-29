|
Limer, Donnie J.
May 26, 1943 - March 28, 2019
Donnie J. Limer, 75, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Vermilion, Ohio, died on March 28, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on April 2, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 E. Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292. on April 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the Sarasota National Cemetery., 3000 E. Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
