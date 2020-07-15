1/
Doreen L. Piatt
1948 - 2020
Piatt, Doreen L
Jul 7, 1948 - Jul 12, 2020
Doreen L. Piatt, born July 7th, 1948, passed away on Sunday, July 12th at The Pines Of Sarasota Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Doris McNamara, and her husband, Richard W. Piatt. She is survived by her children, Chamblin and Rodney and her siblings Michelle, Larry, and Joe. She was born in Massachusetts but lived in the Sarasota area for almost 30 years. She was a teacher of everything ranging from kindergarten to ESL (in the Peace Corps), and she taught at her church for many years. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, July 18th at her church, Sarasota Baptist, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Touch (http://www.intouch.org) a ministry that was very close to to her heart for many decades.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sarasota Baptist,
