Coggan, Dori
Dec 27, 2019
Doris (Dori) Ruth Coggan of Sarasota passed away suddenly on December 27th 2019. Dori was born in Boston, MA to Dr.Seymour and Tillie Zonn and lived in the Boston area until her family moved to Waterbury, CT. She attended the University of Connecticut where she was a member of the Theta Psi Sorority.
During her earlier years Dori worked in the Polygraph and hospitality industries in Miami, FL. She ultimately moved to Sarasota, Florida and married Dr. George Michael Coggan. Dr. Coggan loved having Dori on his arm and showing her off wherever they went and he shamelessly spoiled her and she shamelessly loved being spoiled. Dori was well known in Sarasota for her fabulous parties. She was also a talented artist and an amazing cook.
Dori and George loved to travel and visited many foreign countries and flew several times on the Concorde supersonic jet. While Dori enjoyed all the countries she visited, for her there was no place like New York City. She would have happily taken up residence in what was then known as the Helmsley Palace.
Dori and George truly had amazing life together and while much of their travels were curtailed after George was diagnosed with Alzheimers. Dori was constantly at his side providing the very best in wonderful care for the love of her life, until his passing.
Dori was very active in the and the and was active in raising funds for those groups as well as for the Florida Theatre. She was also a member of the Middlebury Convalescent Hospital which was founded by her Father, Dr. Seymour Zonn.
She is survived by her son Sandy Steinman and his wife Mary Kay and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and by her son Randy Coggan, his wife Virginia, their son Tristan and their extended family.
The family extends their thanks to her caregivers, Sissy Campbell, Becky Rouch, Annette Hodges, Connie Neal and Brittany Beni who provided Dori with outstanding care right until the end. They are truly caring people and she loved and appreciated them and also special thanks to Dr. Dean Hautamaki and his staff who without question added quality years to her life.
A private celebration of her life was held on Friday Jan. 3rd 2020 and Toale Brothers were in charge of her final arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020