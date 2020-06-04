Doris Blom
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLOM, DORIS
AUG 4, 1930 - JUN 3, 2020
Born in Elizabeth, NJ and moved to Sarasota, FL from Middletown, NJ. Doris worked for over 20 years in the fundraising field for the mentally challenged in Monmouth County NJ. She was a member of the Church of the Palms in Sarasota. She is survived by her two sons Robert (wife Jan), Thomas (wife Sheila), 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Herbert, daughter Linda and son William.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Haven, 4405 Desoto Road, Sarasota, FL. 34235. A private family service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved