BLOM, DORIS

AUG 4, 1930 - JUN 3, 2020

Born in Elizabeth, NJ and moved to Sarasota, FL from Middletown, NJ. Doris worked for over 20 years in the fundraising field for the mentally challenged in Monmouth County NJ. She was a member of the Church of the Palms in Sarasota. She is survived by her two sons Robert (wife Jan), Thomas (wife Sheila), 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Herbert, daughter Linda and son William.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Haven, 4405 Desoto Road, Sarasota, FL. 34235. A private family service will be held.



