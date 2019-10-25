|
Butler, Doris Eleanor
July 18, 1922 - Oct. 22, 2019
Doris Eleanor Butler, 97, of Venice, Florida formerly of Waterloo, New York died October 22, 2019. She was a dedicated employee for 27 years at Captain Eddies as a cashier/hostess. Doris was predeceased by her husband Martin D. Butler, parents George & Nettie Clarke and daughter Diane Hopf, she is survived by her daughters Beverly Llacqua, Donna Clark, Roxanne Hardt and Doreen Butler, sons Marty Butler and David Butler, sister Florence Davis, her devoted granddaughter LaKeshia who honored and supported her grandmother throughout her life, 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2:00 to 4:00 PM Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Fl. 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019