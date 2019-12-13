|
Garner, Doris
January 30, 1924 - December 9, 2019
Doris Garner (nee Bridge), age 95, of Venice, FL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, Doris grew up in Hawthorne, NJ, married and raised her children there and upon retirement she and her husband Walter moved to Venice. While in Hawthorne, Doris was a member of St. Anthony's parish, secretary of the Parish Council and active in the PTA. Upon moving to Venice, she was a member of Epiphany Cathedral, Epiphany CCW, the Friendly's Irish Club and The New Jersey Club.
Doris was the beloved wife of Walter W. Garner, Jr (1923-2008) for 59 beautiful years. She was predeceased by her sisters Anna Postma and Patricia Anderson, her son Gary Garner (1956-2010) and son in law Richard Burt (1943-2018). She is survived by her children Walter (Nora) Garner, Patricia Burt, James (Rita) Garner, Kathleen (Rick) Scrudato and daughter in law Karen Garner. Doris loved and enjoyed her 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, December 19th at Farley Funeral Home in Venice from 9:00 – 10:30 am followed by a Mass at Epiphany Cathedral at 11:00 am. Doris will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019