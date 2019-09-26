|
Halliwell, Doris
July 19, 1929 - September 23, 2019
Doris Halliwell, longtime resident of Venice, Florida and Kings Park, New York passed away on September 23, 2019.
Doris was born July 19, 1929, the daughter of Italian immigrants who impressed upon her the value of education. She graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and went on to get a Master of Education from Fordham University where she met her spouse Joseph (deceased, 2016). She had five children and went back to school on nights and weekends to get her doctorate in school administration from Syracuse University.
Doris began her career as a teacher in New York and New Jersey. She went on to become an elementary school principal and then Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the West Islip School District.
Doris enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends at the Jacaranda Country Club. She was a lifelong learner -- she embraced and welcomed new technology. She was an avid reader, as well as an avid shopper. She will be remembered for her impeccable sense of style and design sense.
Doris is survived by her five children- Greg, Diane Byers (Daniel), Terry Halliwell-Wollman (George), Brian (Amanda), Jim (Kathy), nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida at 1:00 PM, followed by interment at Venice Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, if desired, in Doris's name to the . To send condolences please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019