Strammer, Doris Jean (DJ)
May 15, 1934 - Oct. 28, 2019
Doris Jean (DJ) Strammer, 85 of Venice, Florida died peacefully Monday October 28, 2019 of natural causes. She was born in Evansville Indiana in 1934 to Clyde and Essie Marie Church and moved to St. Petersburg in 1944 where she graduated from St. Petersburg High School, St. Petersburg Junior College and subsequently Florida State University where she attained a Bachelor of Art degree. After moving to Venice in 1961, she worked in retailing at Jacobson's and later at Beall's where she worked until her retirement. She leaves behind her sons Frederick L. Strammer, Jr. (spouse Cathy Strammer) of Nokomis and Eric E. Strammer (spouse Sherry Strammer) of Englewood and six grandchildren, Chanelle Strammer, Fred Strammer, Kelly Strammer Purcell (Scott Purcell), Monet Strammer, Teal Strammer and Travis Strammer (Jordan Dillmore Strammer). Farley Funeral Home of Venice has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Satchel's Last Resort animal shelter/sanctuary in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019