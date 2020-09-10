Keen, Doris

Mar 28, 1930 - Sep. 07, 2020

Doris Keen, 90, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, while at Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Florida. She is now resting peacefully with God, our Lord and Savior.

Doris was born on March 28, 1930, in Jasper, Indiana. Upon high school graduation she moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she met and married Elmer A. Keen in June 1953. Eventually, they moved to Miami, Florida, and later resided in Sarasota, Florida. Elmer predeceased Doris in December 1983 after 30 years of marriage. Doris and Elmer lived a married life envious to all their children. Doris was also preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor Destival, and sister-in-law, Rosemary Keen (Elmer's sister.)

Doris spent a significant amount of time volunteering at First Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida, at the childcare center. She was a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by her and Elmer's seven children: Gregory Keen; JoAnn (Joseph) Catti-four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; Daniel (Paula) Keen-two grandchildren; James (Tracey) Keen- four grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; Mark Keen (Kym Wall); Kathryn (Jim) Vrana-two grandchildren; and Carol (Scott) Stegmayer-three grandchildren.

Our mom will be terribly missed by all her family. Our comfort is knowing she is now in heaven living in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ for eternity. Rest in peace our dear mom, you had a very fruitful and rewarding life!!

A private service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store