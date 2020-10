Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen, Doris Q.

Feb 17, 1941 - Oct 10, 2020

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 16th, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Sarasota, Florida. Services will be private. Chandler's Funeral Home is in Charge.



