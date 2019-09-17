|
|
Van Nostrand, Doris S.
May 18, 1920 - Aug. 29, 2019
Doris "Oma" Seiler Van Nostrand went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was a lively 99 years old when she passed in her sleep at Inspired Living where she lived for 3 years. Prior to that, she lived in Whitfield Estates since 1957.
Doris was born on May 18, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York. During high school, she was a competitive diver, winning several cups and medals. In her late teens, while at Greenbrier College in West Virginia, she participated in competitive dressage (horse training and riding with jumps, obstacles and precision movements) and in the summers raced small, single-person sailboats in competitions on Long Island Sound.
Doris met the love of her life and the man who would become her husband of 53 years, John L. "Jack" Van Nostrand and they were married in June of 1941. In 1952, Doris and Jack moved with their two boys to Sarasota, where Jack opened a printing ink manufacturing company.
Doris was a member of the Selby Botanical Gardens here in Sarasota; member and President of Bignonia Circle of the Sarasota Garden Club; and volunteered on the gate-side information desk at the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport for twenty years. Since 1952, she belonged to First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.
Doris is survived by her sons, John L. Jr. (Dolores), of Oak Park, IL, and William S. (Carol) of Fredericktown, OH; brother, Andrew J. (Ginger) Lundstrom of Destin, FL; two beloved grandchildren, Cordell (Sarah) Van Nostrand and Claire (Brett) Huber; two beloved step-grandchildren, Scott Hoppe and Erin (James) Smith; and 15 great-grandchildren, all with whom she had wonderful relationships
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019