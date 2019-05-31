Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Boohar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Socher Boohar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Socher Boohar Obituary
Socher Boohar, Doris
Dec 2, 1925 - May 5, 2019
Wife of Bernard W. Socher (deceased) and Elmer Booher (deceased). Beloved mother of Ellen Schebel, Bernard M. Socher (deceased), David T. Socher (deceased) Christine Socher Himes (deceased). She had five grandchildren, James and Sarah Schebel, Michael and Jennifer Socher, Jessie and Leah Himes and she had twelve great-grandchildren.She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she will be missed. There will be no service. National Cremation Society sprinkled her remains in the Gulf on May 23, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now