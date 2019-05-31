|
Socher Boohar, Doris
Dec 2, 1925 - May 5, 2019
Wife of Bernard W. Socher (deceased) and Elmer Booher (deceased). Beloved mother of Ellen Schebel, Bernard M. Socher (deceased), David T. Socher (deceased) Christine Socher Himes (deceased). She had five grandchildren, James and Sarah Schebel, Michael and Jennifer Socher, Jessie and Leah Himes and she had twelve great-grandchildren.She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she will be missed. There will be no service. National Cremation Society sprinkled her remains in the Gulf on May 23, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 31 to June 3, 2019