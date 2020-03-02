|
|
Yates, Doris T
Feb 10, 2020
Doris T. Yates of Venice FL passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on February 10, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Doris is survived by her husband Gerard S Yates; her son Michael Yates of Nokomis, FL, daughters Deborah Johnson (Joel) of Mystic, CT, and Linda Grzyb (Adam), of Englewood, FL.
Married on September 2, 1950, she and Gerard celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last year.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother to Olivia Johnson, Lily Johnson and George Robishaw. She also had six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carol Verrier for all her support and loving care, which allowed Doris to remain at home with Gerry.
The family will have a private "Celebration of Life" for Doris later this the month.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020