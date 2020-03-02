Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
(941) 493-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Yates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris T. Yates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris T. Yates Obituary
Yates, Doris T
Feb 10, 2020
Doris T. Yates of Venice FL passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on February 10, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Doris is survived by her husband Gerard S Yates; her son Michael Yates of Nokomis, FL, daughters Deborah Johnson (Joel) of Mystic, CT, and Linda Grzyb (Adam), of Englewood, FL.
Married on September 2, 1950, she and Gerard celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary last year.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother to Olivia Johnson, Lily Johnson and George Robishaw. She also had six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Carol Verrier for all her support and loving care, which allowed Doris to remain at home with Gerry.
The family will have a private "Celebration of Life" for Doris later this the month.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -