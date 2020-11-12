1/1
Doris Wolfe
1924 - 2020
Wolfe, Doris
Jan 20, 1924 - Nov 11, 2020
Doris Rindler Wolfe passed peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on November 11, 2020. She was 96 years-old and a resident of Sarasota for the past 60 years. Born in New York City, Doris graduated from city public schools and went on to college at University of Vermont. She furthered her education to gain a graduate degree from Columbia Teachers College and taught in the Sarasota school system for 30 years.
Doris is predeceased by her husband, Conductor Emeritus of the Sarasota Orchestra Paul Wolfe. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Short and Constance Wolfe, and son-in-law Bruce Cline; granddaughter Rachel Janocko and her husband, Malchus Janocko, and beloved great granddaughters, Grey and Violet Janocko. She is also survived by her longtime caregiver, Gloria Rainey, who was at her bedside, and by Ms. Rainey's loving extended family.
Doris was an integral part of Sarasota's music community, actively supporting her beloved husband Paul for every rehearsal and concert of the Florida West Coast Symphony (now named the Sarasota Orchestra). She was a devoted teacher of special education and continued to support The Special Olympics after her retirement.
Donations to Special Olympics USA Games Orlando 2022 may be given in Doris Wolfe's memory.
https://www.2022specialolympicsusagames.org/

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
