Hayes, Dorothalee
Nov. 4, 1929 - Nov. 28, 2019
Dorothalee L. Hayes, loving and devoted mother, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, 90 years to the day after she was baptized on Thanksgiving Day in 1929. Born in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Elmer (E.H.) and Adah M. Loehr.
Dorothalee graduated in 1947 from Huntingburg (Indiana) High School, where her father was the principal. She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Indiana University in 1951 and completed her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma in 1952. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and the American Dietetic Association.
In 1966, Dorothalee moved with her family to Venice, Florida, from Louisville, Kentucky. She was a registered dietitian at Venice Hospital for 23 years before retiring in 1994.
Dorothalee was an avid reader who enjoyed a good mystery. She also liked working crossword puzzles and morning walks on the island of Venice.
Dorothalee was preceded in death by James, her husband of 51 years; her parents; and her sister, Bettye Renner.
She is survived by her son Robert, of Venice; her son Michael and Sandra Pebler, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a niece and nine nephews.
Services and visitation are private. Dorothalee will be interred with her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Tidewell Hospice or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019